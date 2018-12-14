Laura Ashley chair retires

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.Learn more
14 December 2018 12:41 pm
14 December 2018 12:23 pm
14 December 2018 11:51 am
14 December 2018 10:00 am
As 2018 draws to a close, many in the industry will be breathing a sigh of relief. For some, it has been an incredibly difficult 12 months.
Entries are now open for the Drapers Digital Awards - recognising the best of the best in ecommerce across the fashion industry in the UK and Ireland.
13 December 2018 3:09 pm
13 December 2018 7:53 am
13 December 2018 7:44 am
As the UK’s mid-market faces ongoing challenges, supplier Carmel Clothing is looking overseas for new opportunities.
Drapers Footwear Awards 19 will recognise and celebrate the footwear's very best from across the UK and Ireland.
We have 18 exciting categories up for contest, including International Footwear Business of the Year and Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year.
7 December 2018 3:57 pm
7 December 2018 3:55 pm
7 December 2018 3:36 pm
7 December 2018 3:31 pm
Francesca Aiello, founder of cult swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, has a new label, and is getting ready for spring 19
12 December 2018 11:58 am
11 December 2018 11:37 am
10 December 2018 4:28 pm
7 December 2018 7:00 am
As this year comes to a close and a new one approaches, Drapers recaps the twists and turns in the retail industry over the past 12 months
Taking place on 29 November 2018, the Drapers Awards recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector.
Book your table now before it's too late
13 December 2018 5:00 pm
12 December 2018 11:41 am
14 December 2018
By Olivia Pinnock
Malaysian businessman Tan Sri Dr Khoo has retired from his roles as chairman and director of Laura Ashley after almost two decades at the business.
EMAP Publishing Limited Company number
7880758 (England & Wales) Registered address:
7th Floor, Vantage London, Great West Road,
Brentford, United Kingdom, TW8 9AG
Site powered by Webvision