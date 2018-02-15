Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley profits crumble as margin pressure bites

15 February 2018 By

Pre-tax profit at Laura Ashley dropped 44% to £4.3m for the 26 weeks to 31 December 2017, as the weakness of sterling put heavy pressure on its margins.

