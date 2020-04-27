Law firm calls for extension to winding-up ban

Professional services firm RPC has called for the government’s winding up ban to be extended beyond the 30 June deadline.

The London-based law firm has welcomed measures announced last week by business secretary Alok Sharma to protect commercial tenants from aggressive debt recovery.

The new legislation is expected to be in place until 30 June, and may be extended. However, RPC says that this short period is not long enough and the government should offer retailers assurance that they will be protected well beyond the duration of the lockdown.

Elizabeth Alibhai, real estate partner at RPC said: “The government’s decision to ban winding-up petitions is extremely positive news for retailers impacted by coronavirus, and closes a loophole where landlords were using insolvency processes to get around the government’s previously announced ban on evictions. However, it is vitally important that these protective measures endure long enough for retailers to get back on their feet.

“Even when lockdown conditions are eased, it is going to take some time for retailers to generate healthy levels of revenue again. To give these businesses a fighting chance of overcoming the many challenges they face, the moratorium should be in place for at least the next three to six months.”

RPC also said that businesses that were served with winding-up petitions before 27 April are not currently protected, as the announcement indicated that the ban would be applied from that date.

Paul Bagon, restructuring and insolvency partner at RPC, added: “While offering protections to tenants, the announcement potentially raises more issues than it resolves. Of key importance will be any test of eligibility for the protections – which the announcement indicates is on the subjective basis of “an inability to pay as a result of Covid-19. Tenants seeking the protection will likely range from those who are able to pay but wish to preserve cash or prioritise other payments over rent on shuttered shops to those who genuinely have difficulty paying rent even on a moderate fall in regular trading.”