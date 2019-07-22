Les Rêveries launches bridal collection

New York womenswear brand and Instagram sensation Les Rêveries has launched its debut bridal collection.

The brand is known for its playful, minimal take on boho, and has become a hit thanks to its floral silk slip dresses.

Camisole dresses, fluted sleeve lace gowns, V-neck mini dresses and asymmetric necklines feature in the eight piece collection, which the brand’s founders Wayne Lee and Ai Ly describe as “something less conventional, effortless, easy to wear and travel with but also romantic and flirty”.

The dresses are made in the USA using 100% silk, while the lace dresses feature hand cording – where motifs in the lace pattern are highlighted with cord to give a 3D effect to the pattern.

Les Rêveries launched in 2018 and was part of Net-a-Porter’s Vanguard project which supports new brands. The bridal collection launches exclusively on Net-a-Porter on 22 July.

Prices range from £730 for the flutter sleeve jacquard dress and go up to £2,290 for the long-sleeve Victorian style lace gown; net-a-porter.com