Levi Strauss seeks $6.2bn market valuation

11 March 2019By

Denim giant Levi Strauss is hoping to be valued at $6.2bn (£5.3bn) when it floats on the New York Stock Exchange.

The US brand, founded in 1853, expects to raise $587m (£503m). It will offer investors nearly 37 million shares at between $14 and $16 each.

Levi Strauss was previously listed in 197,1 but was taken private in 1985.

