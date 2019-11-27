Levi's and Gap open at Caledonia Park

Fashion and lifestyle retailers Levi’s and Gap have opened at designer outlet village Caledonia Park in Scotland.

Taking 2,766 sq ft, Levi’s has launched at the destination’s fashion-focused South Mall, stocking its coveted clothing and denim collections. In keeping with the global brand’s heritage of craftsmanship, the new store at Caledonia Park also offers free alterations to Levi’s jeans.

American clothing and accessories retailer Gap has relocated and refitted to a 5,913 sq ft unit. In its new home, the brand continues to offer casualwear.

The three new stores join the destination’s premium fashion and lifestyle retailer line-up, which includes Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss and Nike.

Richard Hurren, vice president Europe North at Levi’s, commented: “Caledonia Park’s unique location, and commitment to an elevated shopping experience, make it an exciting addition to our outlet portfolio. We are pleased to form part of this designer brand destination and offer the broad catchment our iconic apparel collections and customisation services.”