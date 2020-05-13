Li & Fung privatisation gets green light

Shareholders of Chinese sourcing giant Li & Fung have given the green light to a proposal that will allow its founding family to take the company private.

The pitch to investors from the family’s fourth-generation chief executive Spencer Fung was that taking the company private was a necessary step for turning it around amid mounting trade uncertainties.

The proposal was approved by 97.15% of shareholders, with 2.85% rejecting the deal, at a shareholders’ meeting in Hong Kong.

The move will delist the company from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where it began trading in 1973. Friday 15 May will be its last trading day.

In a statement, the company said its goal to “create the supply chain of the future remains more relevant than ever with the digital disruption to retail and the ongoing uncertainties of the US-China trade war, compounded by the dramatic impact of Covid-19 on retail supply chains.

“With the breadth and depth of its global sourcing and production platform, pan-Asia logistics network, and industry-leading digital product development capabilities, Li & Fung is helping retailers and brands navigate a highly uncertain and everchanging global environment.”

William Fung, group chairman of Li & Fung, welcomed the vote outcome: “I am pleased that our shareholders are supportive of the privatization proposal for Li & Fung. I would also like to deeply thank our shareholders for their long-term support of our company through nearly three decades of change in the global retail industry.”