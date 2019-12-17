Lindex to train 350 cotton farmers

Swedish retailer Lindex is to fund a project that will train female cotton farmers to help create a more sustainable cotton supply chain.

The two-year project, in collaboration with Cotton Connect, will train 350 women from isolated areas of India.

The project aims to educate the farmers in organic farming, business management, health and labour rights.

“As one of the world’s largest buyers of organic cotton, we are working to further increase the supply of organic cotton, while at the same time continuing the important work of strengthening women,” said sustainability manager at Lindex, Anna-Karin Dahlberg.

“Our partnership with Lindex seeks to transform the organic cotton sector not only by increasing the volumes of organic cotton and by working with women who are often neglected in training programmes,” said Alison Ward, CEO at CottonConnect.

“But also, and very importantly, by creating a direct link between the farm community and the brand. We believe this is essential if we are to truly change cotton supply chains,” Ward added.

Earlier this year, Lindex committed to new sustainability promises, including empowering women, respecting the planet and ensuring human rights.

It follows Primark’s commitment to train 160,000 cotton farmers across China, India and Pakistan.