Lingerie and loungewear top coronavirus web searches

Online searches for high street brands fell 179% year on year for the three weeks to 22 April, new data has shown, but lingerie and loungewear have experienced a lockdown uptick.
The high street was the worst impacted fashion retail sector, a report from marketplace and sales aggregator Lovethesales.com has found. Luxury brands experienced a 34% decrease in online searches for the period, and premium brands dropped 18% year on year.
However, across sectors, loungewear continues to be a winning lockdown category: searches have risen 411% year-on-year for the period. Lingerie searches have recorded an uptick of 42% compared with the same period in 2019. In terms of specific brands, demand for Agent Provocateur rose 49% and Ann Summers 42%.
As consumers turn to comfort, demand for slippers has risen 49%. Pageviews for Ugg slippers have jumped 66% year on year.
Despite normally being a staple at this time of year, searches for dresses dropped 33% and playsuits 54%.
Rupert Walker, head of brand at Lovethesales.com, commented: “April has been a turbulent month for retailers. Consumer buying behaviour is changing by the day. With lockdown set to be extended by three weeks, self-care is high on people’s agendas as can be seen in the spike in slippers, loungewear and lingerie.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.