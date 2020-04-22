Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Lingerie and loungewear top coronavirus web searches

22 April 2020By

Full screenann summers spring 20

Online searches for high street brands fell 179% year on year for the three weeks to 22 April, new data has shown, but lingerie and loungewear have experienced a lockdown uptick. 

The high street was the worst impacted fashion retail sector, a report from marketplace and sales aggregator Lovethesales.com has found. Luxury brands experienced a 34% decrease in online searches for the period, and premium brands dropped 18% year on year. 

However, across sectors, loungewear continues to be a winning lockdown category: searches have risen 411% year-on-year for the period. Lingerie searches have recorded an uptick of 42% compared with the same period in 2019. In terms of specific brands, demand for Agent Provocateur rose 49% and Ann Summers 42%. 

As consumers turn to comfort, demand for slippers has risen 49%. Pageviews for Ugg slippers have jumped 66% year on year. 

Despite normally being a staple at this time of year, searches for dresses dropped 33% and playsuits 54%. 

Rupert Walker, head of brand at Lovethesales.com, commented: “April has been a turbulent month for retailers. Consumer buying behaviour is changing by the day. With lockdown set to be extended by three weeks, self-care is high on people’s agendas as can be seen in the spike in slippers, loungewear and lingerie.”

 

 

