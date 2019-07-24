Luxury lingerie label Luna Mae London has launched an apprenticeship in partnership with the London College of Fashion (LCF).

The brand has also sponsored an LCF prize, which includes sponsorship towards the winning student’s final collection.

Second year student Aimee Robinson, who is studying Body Contour, is the first recipient of the Luna Mae Award and will undergo a 12-month training programme at the brand’s Belgravia store. Her role will include developing embellishments, appliqueing, and cut and sewing work.

“The partnership with LCF is one that is very close to my heart as it has always been my dream to invest in the British manufacturing industry and recognise and nurture brilliant up-and-coming talent,” said Luna Mae London founder Claudia Lambeth.

Lambeth launched her business in 2014 while still studying for a law degree at King’s College, after spotting a gap in the market for bespoke lingerie.