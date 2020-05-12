Liquidators appointed to Oasis Warehouse in Ireland

The High Court in Ireland has confirmed the appointment of liquidators to wind up Oasis and Warehouse Group which employs 248 people in the country.

The order was made by Mr Justice Michael Twomey, who appointed Ken Fennell and James Anderson of Deloitte Ireland as joint liquidators for Oasis Fashions Ireland Ltd and Warehouse Fashion Ireland Ltd, which are part of the Aurora Fashions Group and owned by Iceland Kaupthing Bank.

Liquidators were originally appointed on a provisional basis last month, after the group announced it would close its websites, all stores and concessions after administrators failed to find a buyer.

There were 13 stores and 29 concessions in Ireland.