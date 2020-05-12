Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Liquidators appointed to Oasis Warehouse in Ireland

12 May 2020By

Full screenoasis x frankie bridge 3

The High Court in Ireland has confirmed the appointment of liquidators to wind up Oasis and Warehouse Group which employs 248 people in the country.

The order was made by Mr Justice Michael Twomey, who appointed Ken Fennell and James Anderson of Deloitte Ireland as joint liquidators for Oasis Fashions Ireland Ltd and Warehouse Fashion Ireland Ltd, which are part of the Aurora Fashions Group and owned by Iceland Kaupthing Bank.

Liquidators were originally appointed on a provisional basis last month, after the group announced it would close its websites, all stores and concessions after administrators failed to find a buyer.

There were 13 stores and 29 concessions in Ireland.

Drapers’ coronavirus update:

We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.

As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.

Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.