Womenswear marketplace Little Black Dress has been bought out of administration by private investment firm Fashion Ventures Limited in a pre-pack deal, Drapers can reveal.

The sale of the Manchester-based business which sells occasionwear brands including Adrianna Papell, Goddiva and Little Mistress. went through last night, Drapers understands.

It’s six-person team has been retained as part of the deal, according to Mark Evans, Little Black Dress chief executive.

Evans told Drapers: “We’re extremely pleased that the future of Little black Dress has been secured: that jobs have been saved and that we hope to be able to continue support our UK and international brands in the future.

”The shareholders have invested significantly in the business since launch in 2014 and we are devastated that we’ve been unable to continue the business in its current form.

“Over the period the business has achieved sales of over £13m for its brand partners. It has built both close working relationships, plus strong personal relationships with many suppliers.”

He added: “LBD management had been working on an additional round of funding raising for the business. This all came to halt in early March, when the round was curtailed, due to the UK lockdown and the collapse of sales in the occasionwear market. Despite our best efforts over the last months we were unable to secure a solvent sale of the business.

”Administration therefore became the only option and a legal process was instigated. The business has been bought from the administrator by Fashion Ventures Ltd in a pre-pack arrangement. A full process was conducted to find the best home for the business and its employees. All jobs were saved and a process of re-engagement with brands will commence immediately. The new owners expect to have the site operational again by mid-summer to coincide with the reopening of the hospitality industry. Future details on the relaunch will follow.”