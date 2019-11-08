Little Mistress relocates Westfield Stratford store

Little Mistress Group has relocated its Girls on Film shop in Westfield Stratford to a larger unit in the shopping centre under the Little Mistress name.

The new store, located on the ground floor of the centre, opens today (8 November), and covers 1,900 sq ft.

Owner Mark Ashton said the decision came after Girls on Film outgrew its former 1,300 sq ft store.

“Girls on Film’s previous [standalone] site was trading really well, and we had been looking for a larger unit on the lower floor.

“[In the new store], we can now showcase all of our brands in more depth and hopefully catch the interest of more overseas franchise partners. The brand is looking extremely scalable right now.”