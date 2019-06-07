Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Little Mistress to launch recycling initiative

7 June 2019By

Full screenLittle mistress

Young fashion retailer Little Mistress is gearing up to launch a recycling scheme, which will encourage customers to return their “pre-loved” clothing for donation to charity.

As part of its “Better Together” campaign, which will launch on 13 June, customers will be able to send their second hand Little Mistress products back to the retailer in exchange for a 30% discount code.

The used items will be donated to Norwood charity shops across the UK. Little Mistress will also send the shops some new stock each month.

Norwood works to support vulnerable children and their families, adults with learning disabilities and autism, and children with special educational needs.

Little Mistress CEO and founder Mark Ashton said: “At Little Mistress we are taking every step we can towards creating a more sustainable fashion industry. We are challenging everything we do here to come up with the very best ideas towards a more sustainable future.”

