Liverpool One outlines reopening plans

Liverpool One shopping centre has set out some of the safety measures it will take to protect visitors and staff, following the government’s announcement that non-essential retail stores can reopen from 15 June.

Visitors will be advised to keep to the left at all times and on the upper level of South John Street, a one-way walk-way will be in place, said owner Grosvenor Europe.

Additional hand sanitiser stations will be positioned across the estate and all staff will have face masks and gloves.

The toilet facilities will be open with no charge and will have additional cleaning measures in place.

It said individual retailers are likely to restrict the numbers allowed in stores at any one time, and designated queuing areas will be in place to accommodate shoppers.

Revised opening hours will be put in place between Monday and Saturday, allowing staff to avoid peak travel times. Stores will continue to open as normal on a Sunday between 11am and 5pm.