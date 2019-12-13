Broomfield joined the womenswear retailer as digital director in August 2018. Prior to this role, he was ecommerce director at Crew Clothing, ecommerce and customer insight director at womenswear brand East and ecommerce director at Olivia Burton.

Broomfield also held the position of director of ecommerce at LK Bennett between April 2015 and March 2017.

It comes after Rebecca Feng, who runs LK Bennett’s Chinese franchises, bought the UK, Ireland and wholesale business of LK Bennett in April. Feng worked with Darren Topp, LK Bennett’s current CEO, and Andrew Ellis, LK Bennett’s former finance director on her bid offer.

LK Bennett appointed Dan Hurd, Hunter Kelly and Craig Lewis of EY as joint administrators of its UK business on 7 March. Its international operations were not included in the administration. The retailer is continuing to trade in standalone stores, in concessions and on the website.