LK Bennett extends administration

LK Bennett administrators have extended the company’s administration process for a further year, due to “property matters” and other remaining work that needs to be completed.

Joint administrators Dan Hurd, Hunter Kelly and Craig Lewis of accountancy firm EY “sought the consent of the company’s secured creditor and deemed consent of the company’s preferential creditors for an extension of the administration for a period of 12 months, ending on 7 March 2021”, according to LK Bennett’s latest administrator’s report.

It said the request for the extension of the administration was made “primarily due to ongoing property matters (relating to the the license to occupy granted to the purchaser of certain business and assets of the company), finalising trading liabilities and to make further distributions to the company’s creditors.”

The company’s secured creditors approved the request on 24 January, while preferential creditors approved on 12 February.

During the period between 7 September 2019 and 6 March 2020, no distributions to the company’s preferential creditors were made. However, “a notice of intended dividend will be issued to preferential creditors shortly and preferential claims will be settled in full”, according to the report.

Meanwhile, non-preferential claims could total around £29.34m. It is still continuing to receive claims from non-prerential unsecured creditors of the company, and it said it is “currently too early to estimate the likely quantum of non-preferential claims.”

It is estimated that only £600,000 will be available to be distributed among all the unsecured creditors under insolvency legislation.

LK Bennett appointed EY as administrator of its UK business on 7 March. On 12 April Rebecca Feng, who ran LK Bennett’s Chinese franchises, bought the UK, Ireland and wholesale business of the premium womenswear retailer for £9.8m under the company Byland UK. LK Bennett Ireland entered a company voluntary liquidation (CVL) process - of which there will be no dividend for impacted creditors.

Between 7 September 2019 and 6 March 2020, seven store leases were taken over by new management, four were surrendered and two properties were vacated.

EBITDA for the five months to December 2018 was a loss of £2.5m.

Drapers has contacted LK Bennett for comment.