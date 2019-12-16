LK Bennett has appointed the former head of digital for Topshop and Topman, Zoe Donovan, as its new digital director.

Donovan will join the womenswear retailer in January. She replaces LK Bennett’s former digital director Graham Broomfield, who left the business on Friday.

Donovan joins from Topshop Topman, where she was head of digital from November 2018. Before that, she was Arcadia Group’s head of digital between June 2016 and November 2018, having held various ecommerce roles within the business since 2011.

She has also held senior roles at Tesco.

Donovan said: “Joining the team at LK Bennett at such a pivotal time in their transformation plan allows me to use all my previous experience to support their growth plan. I am joining a brand with a great heritage that is still relevant in today’s market. I look forward to helping build on their past success and developing a great experience for customers. I can’t wait to get started.”