London Fashion Week opens to the public

London Fashion Week will be the first of four global fashion weeks – ahead of New York, Milan and Paris – to open its doors to the public, the British Fashion Council has announced.

From its next edition on 13-17 September, London Fashion Week will open to both trade and public audiences.

The public will be able to purchase tickets to one of six special catwalk shows from a mix of designers – as yet to be announced – that will take place at the London Fashion Week Hub event space at Store Studios on Strand on 14 and 15 September.

Trade visitors will be able to attend on-schedule catwalk shows and presentations as usual.

Organiser the British Fashion Council said the new format would increase engagement and bring designers a new audience.

This year’s schedule will include catwalk shows from luxury heavyweights such as Victoria Beckham, Burberry and Erdem, as well as emerging names such as Richard Quinn.