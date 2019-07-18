London Fashion Week opens to the public

London Fashion Week will be the first of four global fashion weeks – ahead of New York, Milan and Paris – to open its doors to the public, the British Fashion Council has announced.
From its next edition on 13-17 September, London Fashion Week will open to both trade and public audiences.
The public will be able to purchase tickets to one of six special catwalk shows from a mix of designers – as yet to be announced – that will take place at the London Fashion Week Hub event space at Store Studios on Strand on 14 and 15 September.
Trade visitors will be able to attend on-schedule catwalk shows and presentations as usual.
Organiser the British Fashion Council said the new format would increase engagement and bring designers a new audience.
This year’s schedule will include catwalk shows from luxury heavyweights such as Victoria Beckham, Burberry and Erdem, as well as emerging names such as Richard Quinn.
