London Fashion Week public-facing shows revealed

The British Fashion Council has announced that House of Holland and Self-Portrait will have public-facing shows at London Fashion Week in September.

The brands will present their autumn 19 collections on 15 September to London Fashion Week ticket-holders at three different time slots: 10am, 1pm and 4pm.

In July the BFC announced that London Fashion Week, traditionally only for industry and press, would be opening up to the public for the first time. Standard tickets are priced at £135 and Front Row tickets at £245.

Members of the public can attend catwalk shows, creative installations, industry-led panels and a newly relaunched Designer Exhibition. The Designer Exhibition will be open to both the trade and public audience.

The trade audience will attend on-schedule catwalk shows and presentations routinely across the five days of London Fashion Week on 13-18 September.