Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

London retailers hit out at protesters

17 April 2019By ,

Full screenOxford street 1

The climate change protests in central London are “hugely disruptive” to retailers in the area and must be brought under control, New West End Company said today.

Almost 300 protesters have been arrested over two days of protests in London by the group Extinction Rebellion. The protesters plan to disrupt the London Underground today.

Retailers claim they have lost £10m in trade and are concerned for staff and customers.

New West End Company, which represents hundreds of retailers in London’s West End, has called on the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan and the police to take urgent action.

CEO Jace Tyrrell said on BBC Breakfast: “Some of the stores have already reported they are 25% down in sales.

”Retail is going through quite a difficult period at the moment so it’s hugely disruptive. We’re calling on the mayor and Met police to really get control and stop this disruption in the West End.”

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.