London retailers hit out at protesters

The climate change protests in central London are “hugely disruptive” to retailers in the area and must be brought under control, New West End Company said today.

Almost 300 protesters have been arrested over two days of protests in London by the group Extinction Rebellion. The protesters plan to disrupt the London Underground today.

Retailers claim they have lost £10m in trade and are concerned for staff and customers.

New West End Company, which represents hundreds of retailers in London’s West End, has called on the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan and the police to take urgent action.

CEO Jace Tyrrell said on BBC Breakfast: “Some of the stores have already reported they are 25% down in sales.

”Retail is going through quite a difficult period at the moment so it’s hugely disruptive. We’re calling on the mayor and Met police to really get control and stop this disruption in the West End.”