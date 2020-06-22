London stores struggling after lockdown lift

Retailers in England have witnessed a soft retail rebound since the coronavirus lockdown was lifted last week, but consumers are still hesitant to venture into “deserted” central London.

UK footfall fell 57.2% year on year during the first week of reopening [15-21 June 2020], the BRC-Shoppertrak Foofall Monitor shows. Footfall was strongest during the week, showing an average year-on-year decline of 52.7%, while the weekend footfall was weaker at an average decline of 59.8%.

Retail executives said there was a slight uptick in sales across the UK, but their stores in central London failed to draw in the crowds.

“Overall total sales were up, but that was driven by our online business, which has performed extremely well throughout lockdown,” said Fergus Patterson, managing director, northern Europe, at Gant said.

“Our best performance is in shopping malls where you can easily drive to, like Bluewater in Kent, and local stores like Richmond and Guildford.

“Elsewhere, Scotland stores are still closed, and central London stores are struggling because of a lack of customer traffic – Regent Street and St Pancras, for example – and a lack of tourists, which can be upwards of 25% of our business in these locations. I was in London again today and it was deserted.”

Footfall in London’s Chelsea was down 50% between 15 and 21 June, compared with the same period in 2019, Chelsea and Kensington landlord Cadogan reported.

The CEO of one premium high street retailer agreed: “We have seen good sales levels in out-of-town outlets, and in certain stores and department store concessions outside of London – sometimes beating last year’s numbers, which has been great to see. But central London has been very quiet for us with footfall around 75% down on last year’s levels.”

Retailers are now calling for the government to introduce measures to help boost consumer demand.

Peter Youell, managing director of Skechers UK and Ireland, said: “The week got better and we saw some nice and acceptable like-for-likes versus last year. Footfall was obviously well down, but the appetite for Skechers was high.

“We believe the good weather coming up these next few weeks will only help build consumer confidence, as more people make their own return to the high street or shopping malls.

“The chancellor has to continue to find ways to stimulate the economy, so we remain open to what happens – whether that be VAT or [extending] Sunday trading, or other actions, we all need as much support as we can get.”

The government’s plans to relax Sunday trading laws in a bid to boost weekend shopping are still “under review”.

The head of retail at one high street multiple said: “Sunday trading extensions are probably a good idea overall. We would continue to trade our normal hours and in some cases we may elect to main closed on Sundays for a while, to support a continued work/life balance.

“A reduction in VAT will probably benefit value shoppers and brands mostly, our obstacle is not price point and, as you know we are working hard to avoid excessive and undue markdown, and retain our full-price brand integrity.

“Many of our customers are not focussed on price but on quality, craft and the love of the brand values. Therefore it might aid us a little in terms of sales but I don’t think it will give us a large lift. Lower price point volume brands may see a lift, however.”

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, agreed: “There is still a long way to go until consumers return to shopping destinations, particularly shopping centres, as they did before the pandemic. With many shops and jobs hanging in the balance, it is essential that the government introduces measures to boost consumer demand in the economy.”