London’s West End to get £2.5bn Christmas boost

International sales across the area are up 12% for the year to date, New West End Company has said, and 42 million shoppers from home and abroad are expected to visit Bond, Oxford and Regent Streets over the Christmas period.

Henry Gregg, director of external affairs at New West End Company said: “There is no doubt that this has been one of the most challenging years for retailers with ongoing political uncertainty hampering consumer spending. Although London’s West End is not unaffected by these challenges, the Christmas trading period offers retailers a vital boost as over 40 million shoppers are attracted here by our global reputation as the ultimate Christmas destination. From the new Christmas lights on Oxford Street and the not-seen-elsewhere experiences in stores, the West End offers domestic and international shoppers reasons to visit again and again over the festive season, contributing to resilient footfall and sales during this crucial trading period.”