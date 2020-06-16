Womenswear retailer Long Tall Sally will begin an orderly wind-down process of the business due to the “sudden financial impact” of Covid-19, Drapers can reveal.

Founded by Judy Rich in 1976, the tall women’s specialist brand is owned by German direct-to-consumer retailer TriStyle Mode GmbH.

The brand’s websites and mail order operations across the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, New Zealand and Australia will be wound down from August. It’s 9 UK stores and 16 stores across Germany and North America closed between 2018 and 2019.

Long Tall Sally has around 86 staff across the business.

Drapers understands that as part of this process, its owner TriStyle Mode GmbH remains open to offers from third parties who would like to continue part or all of the business.

It comes after chief executive Andrew Shapin stepped down in October 2019, after 12 years. Daniel Gutting, group CEO of the retailer’s parent company, TriStyle, took direct operational control alongside the group’s four executive directors and Long Tall Sally board members.

“The changing economics of the high street and a fiercely competitive online arena resulted in the closure of all Long Tall Sally stores in 2018”, a statement from Long Tall Sally said.

“Since that time, Long Tall Sally has relied on significant financial shareholder support. The sudden financial impact of Covid-19 has further weakened the business, putting it in an unsustainable position. Over the last three months, the business has taken advantage of the Government Job Retention Scheme, however the outlook for the coming months is now so uncertain that TriStyle can no longer support the business.

“Long Tall Sally management team with the support of its shareholders plan to conclude the business in an orderly manner over the coming months, working closely with its partners and suppliers to find acceptable solutions regarding obligations and contracts.”

Alison Doherty, chief operating officer, Long Tall Sally, said: “We succeeded in our mission to be the first choice in fashion for tall women worldwide, but after 45 years of trading, it really is the end of an era. It’s been my privilege to serve Long Tall Sally for the past ten years. I couldn’t be more proud of the brand, the community and the incredible team we’ve built.”

TriStyle bought Long Tall Sally, alongside subsidiary brands Peter Hahn and Madeleine, from investment firm Amery Capital in 2016. The deal valued the retailer at £30m.

Long Tall Sally specialises in clothing and shoes for tall women 5′8″ and over.