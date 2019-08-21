Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Look inside: Birkenstock's new pair of London stores

21 August 2019 By Samantha Warrington

German comfort-focused footwear brand Birkenstock has opened two stores in London in the last two weeks.

The 400 sq ft store at 42 Carnaby Street opened last week. It stocks men’s and women’s ranges, as well as the brand’s natural skincare line.

The 1,033 sq ft store at Westfield London in White City opened on 10 August. It sells men’s and women’s sandals and closed shoes, skincare and accessories.

Both stores features a new design concept that was created by the brand’s retail team. It incorporates earthy colours and natural design elements made from the primary Birkenstock materials: cork, leather and felt. 

Birkenstock opened its first London store, in Covent Garden, in November 2017.

Tags

Comment

