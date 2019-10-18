Lord Rose backs Brexit deal

Retail heavyweight and former Remain campaigner Lord Rose has urged MPs to vote in favour of the Brexit deal struck by prime minister Boris Johnson and the European Union yesterday.

The deal ditches the Irish backstop, and instead creates a new customs border down the Irish Sea, the BBC has said. It will be put before parliament tomorrow.

Chairman of Ocado and fashion retail veteran Lord Rose called on business to support the deal.

The former chair of the pro-remain, Britain Stronger in Europe campaign told BBC’s Today programme: “This deal isn’t ideal. There isn’t a lot of difference between what Theresa May had and what Boris Johnson has got this morning, but this deal is I think now today the best deal we’ll get, and certainly it is better absolutely than a hard Brexit.

“I was involved in the Remain campaign. I am remainer, but I’m also a realist, a pragmatist and I’m respectful of the democratic process.

“We’ve just got to move on. We’ve got to reflect on the pros and cons put aside our differences. We’ve got to lean in, and think the bigger picture and purpose.

“I support it. I hope the business will and I’m involved in businesses in the car, food and clothing, and the people in the businesses that I’m involved in they want to move on.

“This Christmas is the fourth Christmas – if you’re involved in the consumer business – of uncertainty. People want to know where they’re headed. And we need to get back, much more importantly, to investing in our businesses. I don’t care what anyone says, investment in business is down and has been delayed.”

Rose sits as a Conservative peer in the House of Lords.