Losses widen at Victoria Beckham

Losses at luxury womenswear brand Victoria Beckham increased by 24% to £10.2m in the year to December 31 2017, compared to a loss of £8.2m the previous year.
Revenue rose by 17% to £36.4m and sales were up in core categories including clothing, accessories and eyewear, according to the Times.
Victoria Beckham blamed the fall in profits on investment in the business and attempts to build its “talent base”.
The brand appointed former Diane Von Furstenberg (DVF) CEO Paolo Riva as its chief executive in September this year. He joined the Victoria Beckham brand with the aim of boosting its geographical and product expansion and increasing the brand’s direct-to-consumer business.
Former Chloe CEO Ralph Toledano was named Victoria Beckham chairman in March this year.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous18 December 2018 9:54 am
This is a vanity project and not a serious businesses, at least in one interested in making a profit.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment