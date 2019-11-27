Losses widen at Victoria Beckham

Losses at eponymous fashion label, Victoria Beckham, increased 20% last year due to a large fall in sales.
Victoria Beckham Limited reported loses of £12.3m during 2018, making it the eleventh year that it has made a loss since it was founded in 2008, according to The Telegraph.
Heavy losses for the financial year were said to be due to a fall in sales, which slid 16% to £35m.
Operating losses grew by 18% to £11.7m on the previous period, which the company blamed on reduced wholesale orders.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous27 November 2019 9:45 am
This 'brand' clearly is a vanity project that has, is and never will be viable.
What is the point of it?
