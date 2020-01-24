Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Louis Vuitton to open restaurant

24 January 2020By

Full screenLouis vuitton bond street

Louis Vuitton has reportedly announced that it is opening its first-ever cafe and restaurant at its flagship store in Osaka, Japan, next month. 

Le Café V will be located on the top floor of Vuitton’s new four-level Osaka store, and will include a menu designed by acclaimed Japanese chef Yosuke Suga, WWD reports.

It comes after Tiffany & Co, which is also owned by LVMH, announced that it will open its first European Blue Box Cafe in Harrods. 

Drapers has contacted Louis Vuitton for comment. 

