Love Island boosts sales at I Saw it First

Fast fashion etailer I Saw It First had a 67% increase in sales month on month following its collaboration with ITV’s reality TV show Love Island, which started on 3 June.

The retailer dresses the female contestants in the villa during the programme and their outfits are featured on the Love Island app. I Saw it First has recorded a 60% increase in traffic week on week on average since the programme started on 3 June and a “considerable” spike in traffic from 9pm when Love Island airs.

The brand has had a 254% increase in Instagram followers since the first episode and Twitter followers are up 61%.

Leanne Holmes, brand director at I Saw it First, said: “This has proven to be a fantastic opportunity for us to gain direct access to our target audience as we’ve had a quarter of a million new customers shop on site since the first episode aired. The Love Island live TV show, app and associated social media, allows us to make [affordable fashion accessible] as we showcase what’s been worn in the show with an option to purchase.

“Our audience can see a look on the show and make it theirs the very next day. This is exactly what I Saw It First strives for: delivering affordable, high fashion, fast.”

Love Island finishes in two weeks time.