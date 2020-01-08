Lulu Guinness appoints new CEO

Handbag and accessories brand Lulu Guinness has appointed former Agent Provocateur managing director Sandra Mertens-Lustig as chief executive from 13 January.

Mertens-Lustig joined Agent Provocateur in August 2015 as director of global buying, merchandising and product management before becoming managing director in 2017, following its takeover by Four Holdings, parent company of fashion website agency Four Marketing.

She previously held senior roles at Ralph Lauren, Kenzo, Amanda Wakeley and Coach, among others.

Over the past year Lulu Guinness has reconfigured its team with a string of new appointments.

Its latest hire was former Loewe senior accessories designer David Hodgson as creative director in October 2018.

Lisa Montague joined the board as a non-executive director in early 2019. She is CEO of international luxury interior furnishings group Walker Greenbank. She was COO of Mulberry from 2003 to 2009, CEO of Loewe between 2009 and 2016, and was CEO of Aspinal from 2017 to 2018.

Paul Spinks, Lulu Guinness managing director since 2013, will now join the board as a non-executive director.

Chairman James McArthur said: “This marks the next major step in the journey that we embarked on together in 2018 to re-energise the Lulu Guinness business. Sandra will be an outstanding partner to David’s creative strengths and natural commercial instinct, and an inspirational leader for the business.”