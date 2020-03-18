Lulu Guinness to open new flagship

The store is located at 14 King Street, Covent Garden. It remains open amid the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The company said precautions are in place and it has also postponed any planned events.

Lulu Guinness, King Street will open with an exclusive collection, including a new store front collectable bag. Coin purses in the brand’s signature colours will be updated with typically London motifs, from the red telephone box to black cabs.

The British brand, founded in 1989, said the store’s design is ”a true reflection of the British playfulness Lulu Guinness is renowned for and following a recent string of new appointments, including most recently Sandra Mertens-Lustig as CEO, is a significant step in re-establishing the brand.”

“I want our customers to be able to experience the world of Lulu Guinness in the most immersive way possible, I want them to walk into our store and feel like they’ve stumbled across a treasure. Visually, the store will be the ultimate representation of the brand and will set the scene for what’s to come,” said creative director David Hodgson.

Lulu Guinness has five standalone stores in Taiwan and four in China.