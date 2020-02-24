Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Lululemon closes China stores amid coronavirus

24 February 2020By

Full screenLululemon align

Canadian activewear giant Lululemon has been forced to close many of its stores in China because of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The company said most of its 38 stores in China have been closed for a period of time since 3 February, with some now operating on reduced hours. Its online business has continued to operate. 

Lululemon continues to monitor the situation and will provide an update on the financial and operational impact its fourth-quarter financial 2019 update, to be held in late March.

“We’re inspired by the resilience and commitment of our team in China as we navigate the emerging impacts of the coronavirus,” said chief executive officer Calvin McDonald. “The safety of our people is our highest priority, and we are adjusting store operations based upon the recommendations of local authorities. Despite the current disruption to our growing business in China, we remain confident in the long-term opportunities this market holds for Lululemon.”

 

