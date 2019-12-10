Lululemon COO to exit

Lululemon’s chief operating officer, Stuart Haselden, will leave the business in January to join luggage company Away.

Haselden joined the Canadian activewear giant as chief financial officer in 2015, before being promoted to chief operating officer in May 2017. In February this year, he became COO and executive vice-president, head of international.

Before joining Lululemon, he held senior roles at J Crew and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Lululemon is scheduled to report third-quarter results on 11 December. In its latest results, the company announced a 22% rise in gross profit to $421.7m (£249.32m) for the first quarter, which ended 5 May. Revenues at the yogawear retailer also shot up by 20% to $782.3m (£462.51m), driven by product innovation and international growth.

Drapers contacted Lululemon for comment.