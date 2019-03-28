Lululemon profits rocket

Canadian activewear giant Lululemon has announced a 30% rise in gross profit to $1.8bn (£1.37bn) for the year to 24 February 2019.
Revenues at the yoga retailer also shot up by 24% to $3.3bn (£2.5bn).
Direct-to-consumer net revenue soared by 45%, while comparable store sales rose 7%.
Lululemon highlighted product innovations – including category expansion – and menswear as some of its fastest-growing sectors.
In Asia “market growth” was 70% in the fourth quarter, driven by 140% growth in China.
In Europe market growth was almost 60%.
Commenting on the results, CEO Calvin McDonald said: “Lululemon has delivered one of its strongest years yet – a result of broad-based strength across the business.”
