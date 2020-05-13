Luxury retailers urge industry to rethink discounting

A consortium of luxury players, including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Erdem, have joined forces to urge the fashion industry to reconsider its approach to seasonality and discounting after the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter, the group calls on the sector to delay end-of-season promotions to January for autumn/winter collections and to July for spring/summer. It also wants to set the full-price autumn/winter selling season from August to January and set spring/summer from February to July, as well as creating a more balanced flow of deliveries throughout the seasons.

The letter reads: “Recently a group of us from across the global fashion industry, from CEOs to buyers and creative directors, came together in a series of conversations with a shared vision; to discuss ways in which our business needs to transform. We agreed that the current environment although challenging, presents an opportunity for a fundamental and welcome change that will simplify our businesses, making them more environmentally and socially sustainable and ultimately align them more closely with customers’ needs. We hope to achieve this by adjusting the seasonality and flow of both womenswear and menswear goods, starting with the autumn/winter 2020 season.”

Signatories include Linda Fargo, senior vice-president of the fashion office at Bergdorf Goodman; Michael Kliger, president of Mytheresa; Mattias Magnusson, CEO of Acne Studios; Sarah Coonan, buying director of Liberty; and Shelley Corkey, fashion director of Brown Thomas. Designers Dries van Noten, Craig Green, Mary Katrantzou and Gabriela Hearst have also signed.

Other initiatives outlined in the letter include reviewing and adapting fashion shows, less travel, less fabric and inventory waste and utilising initiatives like digital showrooms.