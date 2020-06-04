LVMH quashes Tiffany share rumours

French luxury group LVMH has said it is not considering purchasing shares in US luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co, which would enable it to reduce its outlay on buying the business.

LVMH, the owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine, Loewe and Givenchy, secured an agreement in November 2019 to buy Tiffany for €14.7bn (£12.6bn). However, the deal was not closed.

Tiffany’s share price has fallen in recent days on reports that LVMH was seeking to get it for less money.

Now LVMH has said it does not intend to buy Tiffany shares on the open market.

LVMH said: “The board of directors of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, met on Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 and notably focused its attention on the development of the pandemic and its potential impact on the results and perspectives of Tiffany & Co with respect to the agreement that links the two groups.

“Considering the recent market rumours, LVMH confirms, on this occasion, that it is not considering buying Tiffany shares on the market.”

LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division recorded a 14% drop in revenues to €4.6bn (£3.9bn) for the first quarter of 2020.

Across the business, revenue dropped 17% to €10.6bn (£9bn). The luxury group said the market environment has been “defined” by store closures in several regions across the world. However, there was “rapid growth” in online sales, across Louis Vuitton and Dior in particular.