LVMH to shake up board

Luxury group LVMH will propose Iris Knobloch as a member of the board and Yann Arthus-Bertrand as advisory board member at its next annual general meeting on 18 April.

Knobloch has been put forward to replace Bernadette Chirac, who has stepped down from the board after nine years. Knobloch has served as president of Warner Brothers Entertainment in France since 2006. Before that, she oversaw Time Warner’s international relations and strategic policy for Europe.

Yann Arthus-Bertrand is a director, photographer and environmentalist. He has indicated that he would like to donate his attendance fee to Good Planet, the foundation he created to tackle global warming, deforestation and protecting the oceans.

In a statement, LVMH said: “Through their areas of expertise and experience, Iris Knobloch and Yann Arthus Bertrand will enrich the work of the LVMH board of directors, to which they will contribute a renewed sensitivity to environmental and societal issues in addition to their own skills.”

As part of these values, LVMH also signed the UN standards of conduct for business to fight against discrimination of LGBTI people this week.

By signing the pledge, LVMH agrees to:

Respect the human rights of workers, customers and community members

Eliminate discrimination against LGBTI employees in the workspace

Support LGBTI employees at work

Not discriminate against LGBTI customers, suppliers and distributors and insist that business partners do the same

Stand up for the human rights of LGBTI people in the communities where they do business

LVMH is currently working on a training programme around unconscious bias and inclusive leadership, which it plans to roll out tol employees in key positions by the end of 2019.