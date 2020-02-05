Macy's to exit 125 stores and cull head office roles

American department store chain Macy’s is set to close 125 stores and axe thousands of head office roles over the coming three years as part of a $1.5bn (£1.15bn) cost-cutting effort.

The retailer intends to exit weaker shopping malls across America and focus on launching smaller format stores in strip malls, according to Retail Week.

It is also reportedly planning on closing its San Francisco tech hub.

Combined with job cuts at its headquarters in Cincinnati, this will result in 2,000 job losses. This accounts for 10% of its head office functions.

All of its tech functions will be carried out at offices in New York City and Atlanta instead.