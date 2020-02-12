Major Intu investor withdraws from £1bn cash call

Link Real Estate Investment Trust has pulled out of plans to take part in Intu shopping centre group’s £1bn emergency cash call.

Intu, which owns malls including Intu Trafford in Manchester and Intu Lakeside in Essex, said it had been informed by the Hong Kong-listed investor “of its intention to no longer participate in a recapitalisation of the company”.

It comes after it was announced last month that the shopping centre owner is seeking to raise equity as it looks to restructure its balance sheet. The property giant said it was ”engaged in constructive discussions” with shareholders and potential new investors on a proposed equity raise.

Intu shed nearly £500m in disposals last year, including Spain’s largest shopping centre, Intu Puerto Venecia, in December.

An Intu spokeswoman said: “Intu remains engaged with shareholders and potential new investors in relation to a proposed equity raise. The company will make further announcements in due course, as appropriate.”