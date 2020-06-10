Majority of shoppers 'uncomfortable' with trying on clothes

Most UK consumers have said they would be uncomfortable trying on clothes in a store when the lockdown measures are lifted in England on 15 June, EY’s Future Consumer Index has found.

The auditing firm’s survey of 1,017 UK consumers found that 80% would not feel comfortable trying on clothes in a store.

The report also showed that 45% of UK consumers believe the way they shop over the next one to two years will change: 64% said they expect to go shopping less frequently, but will spend more when they do. Similarly, 57% say they will be more aware of hygiene and sanitation when shopping in person.

Overall, EY’s report highlights that consumers are gearing themselves up to live more risk-averse lives. More than half (67%) expect it to take months or years before they will return to a restaurant, with similar sentiments for visiting cinemas (80%) and bars/pubs (73%).

Silvia Rindone, partner in consumer product and retail at EY, said: “UK consumer companies will need to be aware of consumers’ heightened concerns and make every effort to mitigate anxiety if they are to prosper in this new market. Adaptability has always been crucial for any consumer-facing business, but it will be more important than ever for companies if they are to emerge stronger from this pandemic and serve understandably anxious consumers.

“Companies need to think about reinventing their customer experience so that consumers feel reassured that the risk has been minimised. They must go the extra mile to help them feel safe and entice them back into a communal space. The browsing experience, for example, will change. With social distancing, a person’s presence in store could prevent someone else from entering, lessening browsing time, and making the shopping experience far more transactional. Simplifying the choice for consumers would also be a sensible move, so that every item can be easily seen and purchased.”