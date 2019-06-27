Malone Souliers launches men’s collection

Luxury footwear brand Malone Souliers has launched its first menswear collection for spring 20.

Two styles make up the collection: a loafer and ankle boot. Each of these appear in several fabrics and colourways.

Classic materials such as nappa leather and suede combine with more unusual materials such as velvet, ponyskin, woven denim and glitter fabrics. The signature Malone Souliers small strap detail features on all styles.

“Beautiful men’s shoes are all about the shape, the building blocks. They have to be sleek and beautiful and can absolutely not be fussy,” notes founder Mary Alice Malone.

The styles will launch to consumers in December 2019. Stockists include Selfridges and Harrods.

Prices range from £475 for a loafer to £575 for ankle boots; 020 7499 6777; malonesouliers.com