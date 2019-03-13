Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Mamas & Papas to launch in John Lewis

13 March 2019 By

Nursery and childrenswear brand Mamas & Papas is launching into some John Lewis stores and online.

The full wholesale range will be available at John Lewis’s Oxford Street store, while a smaller assortment will be stocked in other John Lewis shops such as Stratford, Cardiff, Norwich, Liverpool, Glasgow the Bluewater shopping centre in Dartford.

Riccardo Cincotta, executive chairman of Mamas & Papas, said: “John Lewis & Partners is an excellent partner for our business, as we share a common ambition to offer parents and parents-to-be products that are not only stylish but highly practical.

“This partnership will open up our range to a wide online audience and loyal shop customers. In time, we expect to broaden our offering into other categories such as furniture and clothing.”

Caroline Bettis, head of buying for childrenswear at John Lewis & Partners, said: “We’re really excited to introduce this Mamas & Papas range, and we hope our customers love discovering these products.

“From stylish pushchairs to changing bags and travel accessories, this is a great collection that will complement our other baby ranges.”

Mamas & Papas has 30 own stores and has more than 100 distributors in the UK and Ireland.

