Mango accelerates store reopening plan

Mango is accelerating its store reopening plan and now has more than 1,000 stores open worldwide, with the remaining 344 stores to reopen by 2 June.

The retailer has reopened 1,050 stores in a total of 72 countries. 50 countries have now reopened their entire store network. These countries include Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, Israel, the Netherlands, Poland and South Africa.

In the last few days the company has begun to reopen stores in Spain and France, where they had been closed since 14 and 15 March respectively. These two markets, which the retailer says are “the most important for the brand in terms of turnover”, have now reopened 234 stores. It expects to have reopened the remaining 344 stores by 2 June.



Mango forecasts to reopen an additional 700 stores by the end of May which, added to the 1,000 that are already open today, would represent approximately 80% of the company’s entire store network.

The company has introduced safety measures across the business, including the “continuous” cleaning of stores with disinfectant products, the supply of personal protective equipment for employees and customers, limiting customer numbers and social distancing between people, and the high-temperature steaming of garments for reasons of hygiene.

Fitting rooms will only be opened at the request of customers and with limited capacity, and they will be cleaned after use.

Mango has continued to sell online throughout this period, as its distribution system has not been affected and deliveries are still being made.

At the end of 2019, online sales exceeded €564m (£442m), representing 24% of total turnover.