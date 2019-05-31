Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Mango and Mistral's 1990s throwback collaboration

31 May 2019 By

The 1990s are one of the high street’s standout ongoing trends and the new spring 19 menswear collaboration from Mango and Swiss lifestyle brand Mistral neatly captures this throwback aesthetic.

Launching on 3 June at Mango online and in stores, the 30-piece collection is a contemporary, sportswear-inspired range. Slogan T-shirts, sweatshirts, beachwear and accessories, including bumbags and waterproof phone cases, all feature.

Mistral is a leading watersports brand, with windsurfing particularly linked to the business. As such, items in the collaboration collection have a vintage, beachy look and a nostalgic ”surfer” style.

Items are inspired by archive pieces from the Mistral collection. Vibrant reds, blues, neons and graphic prints make for an eye-catching palette. Designs also feature technical features, including water-repellent linings and neoprene details.

A graphic patchwork print windcheater jacket, neon sweaters and branded bucket hat are all standout styles. 

Prices range from £12.99 for a T-shirt to £69.99 for a jacket; mango.com

