Mango launches sustainable denim range

Mango has launched a 14-piece denim collection made from sustainable cotton.
The range is inspired by the 1980s and 1990s, and features high waists and washed fabrics.
Mango has said by 2025 100% of the cotton used in its garments will be sustainably sourced.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.