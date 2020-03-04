Mango promotes Toni Ruiz to CEO

Spanish retailer Mango has promoted general manager Toni Ruiz to the newly created role of chief executive.
Ruiz has been general manager since October 2018, after joining the fashion retailer in 2015 as head of finance.
He will be stepping into a role that was eliminated five years ago, following the departure of general manager Enric Casi.
Mango founder Isak Andic will continue to serve as president of the board of directors.
