Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Mango promotes Toni Ruiz to CEO

4 March 2020By

Full screenmango

Spanish retailer Mango has promoted general manager Toni Ruiz to the newly created role of chief executive. 

Ruiz has been general manager since October 2018, after joining the fashion retailer in 2015 as head of finance.

He will be stepping into a role that was eliminated five years ago, following the departure of general manager Enric Casi

Mango founder Isak Andic will continue to serve as president of the board of directors.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.