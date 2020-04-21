Mango's European stores begin to reopen

Mango’s retail stores across mainland Europe are poised to reopen as countries begin to relax their lockdown restrictions. Over 600 stores are expected to be open by the end of April.

The first stores have reopened in Austria and the Netherlands, where 4 and 16 stores have opened respectively.

The retailer plans to open its remaining 16 stores in the Netherlands this week and a further 42 in Germany.

Close to 30 re-openings are also planned across the Czech Republic, Latvia, Georgia, Cyprus and Ukraine.



Mango was able to keep 62 stores open in 17 countries throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in countries where the virus had a lower impact. These include Finland, Norway, Sweden, South Korea and Indonesia.

A further 53 stores have reopened in countries such as China over the last few weeks.



Mango now has 135 stores open to the public, a figure expected to increase to 621 by the end of April.

The retailer said: ”Mango’s priority is the health of its employees and customers. In compliance with the local legislation, extraordinary safety and hygiene measures have been adopted in all its stores, among them limiting the number of customers in stores, continuous cleaning, limiting open times and supplying employees and customers with personal protective equipment.”

The business has continued to trade online throughout the crisis. At the end of 2019 online sales accounted for almost 24% of Mango’s total turnover.