Mark Parker to step down as Nike CEO

Parker, who took the role in 2006, will be succeeded by current board member John Donahoe. Donahoe is currently chief executive of cloud computing group Servicenow and chairman of Paypal.

Parker will remain on as executive chairman.

The news comes days after the sportwear giant shut down its Nike Orgeon Project training group following the four-year ban of the center’s founder and coach Alberto Salazar by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

Nike did not give any reason for Parker’s change in role.

“This is an exciting time for Nike where we see brand strength and momentum throughout the world and great opportunity for future growth,” said Parker. “I am delighted John will join our team. I look forward to continuing to lead the Board as Executive Chairman, as well as partnering closely with John and the management team to help him transition to his new role.”

Donahoe said: “It is an honor to become President and CEO of this amazing, innovative company, and to join the more than 76,000 talented and passionate employees dedicated to serving athletes. Over the last five years, I’ve been proud to be connected to Nike through my role on the Board and now look forward to being a full-time member of the team, working even more closely with Mark, building on Nike’s success and seizing the opportunities ahead.”