Marks & Spencer appoints Asda's Andrew Mann

4 January 2019 By Tim Clark

Marks & Spencer has appointed Andrew Mann as head of insight and customer loyalty.

Mann has extensive knowledge of customer loyalty schemes, having headed up Tesco’s Clubcard points scheme, and worked at fellow supermarket chain Asda before his appointment to M&S.

Asda hired Mann in 2016 as part of its turnaround strategy, and appointed him as vice-president of insight, pricing and digital CRM [customer relationship management].

His role at the Walmart-owned supermarket chain was to establish Asda as a data-driven business and utilise customer insight to help with both pricing and promotions.

In his new role at M&S, Mann will join Jeremy Pee, who was appointed as M&S’s new chief digital and data officer last September. Pee took up his role on December 3 and is tasked with leading the strategy to transform digital capabilities and drive innovation.

Pee’s appointment follows a series of partnerships with technology companies Microsoft, Founders Factory, Decoded and True.

In a statement, M&S said: “We are delighted Andrew has joined M&S to work with Jeremy Pee in establishing our digital and data function”.

 

